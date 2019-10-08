CVPPPL Recruitment 2019: Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited has issued the notification for the recruitment of Electrical, Mechanical, other Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before November 4.

Candidates are advised to fill the form correctly as incorrect form can lead to forming rejection. Who so ever is willing to apply for more than one post, should submit a different form for a different post. Candidates who have completed their qualification from distance learning mode or part-time mode shall not apply for these posts.

Suppression of information regarding pursuing higher qualification shall render a candidate ineligible for consideration at any stage of selection.No boarding and transportation facilities will be provided to candidates by CVPPPL. Before applying for the posts candidates must know all the terms and conditions as mentioned in the notification.

CVPPPL Recruitment 2019:Posts details

Civil Engineer: 14 Posts

Electrical Engineer: 02 Posts

Mechanical Engineer: 02 Posts

CVPPPL Recruitment 2019: Qualification, age, and duration for posts

Candidates must have completed 4 years regular engineering degree approved by AICTE for Graduate apprentices or 3 years full-time diploma in engineering approved by AICTE for Technician apprentices.

Candidates should be between 14 to 30 years.

The duration is for 1 year and hence can be increased and decrease depending upon workload.

CVPPPL Recruitment 2019: Stipend, Reservation & relaxation and eligibility

Stipend: The stipend will be paid as Rs 12, 000 per month for engineering graduates and Rs 10, 500 per month for technician apprentices.

Reservation & Rexalation: Reservation and Relaxation shall be as per the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961 and the Rules framed thereunder and as amended till date.

Eligibility criteria:

The first preference will be given to the project affected families of CVPPL.

The second preference will be given to candidates who are from J & K.

Candidates who are the domicile of J& K will be given third preference.

Candidates who have already gone under apprenticeship training in any organization are not eligible for these posts.

