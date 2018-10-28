Central Warehousing Corporation Jobs Notification: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited applications to fill 46 posts. Currently, the posts of General Manager, Secretary and others are lying vacant at the CWC.

Central Warehousing Corporation Jobs Notification: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Schedule-A Mini-Ratna, Category-I, Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has invited applications to fill 46 posts. Currently, the posts of General Manager, Secretary and others are lying vacant at the CWC. Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to The Group General Manager (Personnel) Central Warehousing Corporation Warehousing Bhawan, 4/1 Siri Institutional Area August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-110016 on or before 1 November 2018.

Vacancy Details:

General Manager -3 Posts

Deputy General Manager -9 Posts

Assistant General Manager – 13 Posts

Manager – 10 Posts

Secretary – 1 Post

Superintending Engineer -1 Post

Executive Engineer -9 Posts

Important Dates:

Last date of receipt of application forms – November 1, 2018

Payment of Application Fees (through Demand Draft/ Bankers Cheque or Pay order) – November 1, 2018

Availability of call letters for Interview/ Document verification – 3rd week of November

Conduct of Interview/ Document verification – 2nd week of November

Result Declaration – Within one week after completion of interview process for each post

Eligibility Criteria (Education Qualification):

For the post of Secretary/ Superintending Engineer the candidate must hold a Degree in the concerned subject.

For the post of General Manager/ Deputy General Manager/ Assistant General Manager/ Manager, the candidate must hold Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject.

For the post of Executive Engineer the candidate must hold a Degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.

Click here to download the Official Notification PDF

