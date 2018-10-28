Central Warehousing Corporation Jobs Notification: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Schedule-A Mini-Ratna, Category-I, Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has invited applications to fill 46 posts. Currently, the posts of General Manager, Secretary and others are lying vacant at the CWC. Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to The Group General Manager (Personnel) Central Warehousing Corporation Warehousing Bhawan, 4/1 Siri Institutional Area August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-110016 on or before 1 November 2018.
Vacancy Details:
General Manager -3 Posts
Deputy General Manager -9 Posts
Assistant General Manager – 13 Posts
Manager – 10 Posts
Secretary – 1 Post
Superintending Engineer -1 Post
Executive Engineer -9 Posts
Important Dates:
Last date of receipt of application forms – November 1, 2018
Payment of Application Fees (through Demand Draft/ Bankers Cheque or Pay order) – November 1, 2018
Availability of call letters for Interview/ Document verification – 3rd week of November
Conduct of Interview/ Document verification – 2nd week of November
Result Declaration – Within one week after completion of interview process for each post
Eligibility Criteria (Education Qualification):
For the post of Secretary/ Superintending Engineer the candidate must hold a Degree in the concerned subject.
For the post of General Manager/ Deputy General Manager/ Assistant General Manager/ Manager, the candidate must hold Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject.
For the post of Executive Engineer the candidate must hold a Degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.
Click here to download the Official Notification PDF
