Cyclone Fani: National Students Union writes letter to President Ramnath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, HRD ministry over postponement of NEET exam 2019

Cyclone Fani: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has written a letter to the President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union HRD ministry for postponing NEET 2019 exam in view of difficulties faced by students across various states due to cyclone Fani. The NEET 2019 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has appealed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the NEET exam as the students are facing difficulties due to cyclone Fani in various states. The union has also written a letter to the President, Prime Minister and union HRD minister for the same. Meanwhile, the government has not taken a decision so far.

NEET exam for medical entrance needs a lot of concentration and dedication with the preparation of at least two years. The cyclone Fani that has reached the coastal belt of East India has created destruction, with no power supply and other unavailability of other basic needs, reads the letter.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian medical/dental colleges.

The NTA has released the admit cards for the entrance test today. The testing agency has changed the exam centres in several states. Candidates have also been asked to download the admit cards from the official website.

Cyclone Fani is the most severe cyclonic storm. In 1999, the dangerous cyclone had killed more than 10,000 people in the state. The Odisha government have ordered to close the educational institutions across the state. The Airport Authority of India has also issued an alert to all the coastal areas regarding the Fani.

Odisha: Food being distributed at cyclone shelter set up at Sea Aquarium, in Paradip. #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/I9DL5TM6BU — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

Cyclone Fani is most likely to move towards West Bengal. It is also expected to hit parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu states as well.

IMD officials have asserted that the impact of Cyclone Fani is likely to reduce after the landfall and move towards West Bengal coast. Heavy winds in Puri, Odisha are currently moving at a maximum speed of 240-245 km per hour.

