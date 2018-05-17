The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the examination dates for D.El. Ed examination this year on their official website. Candidates can check the dates by logging into the official website of the Institute at dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018: The examination dates of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) has been officially announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)on its official website. According to reports, the dates are now available at nios.ac.in. As per the website, The examination is all set to start from May 31, 2018 till June 2, 2018. Reports say that around 13 lakh candidates had registered for the examination this year.

The official release from the NIOS stated, “It is to notify all the Untrained In-Service Teachers registered for the examination for D.El.Ed. Programme of Nios and all Stakeholders concerned that the dates and time of 1st Public Examination will be as under”. Moreover, the dates of examination given in the notification along with the subjects are as follows:

Elementary Education in India: A Socio Cultural Perspective (501): May 31, 2018 on Thursday

Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools (502): June 1st, 2018 on Friday

Learning languages at Elementary Level (503): June 2nd, 2018 on Saturday

All the above examinations will be held on the mentioned dates from 2:30PM till 5:30PM in the evening.

The D.El.Ed course is designed for the in-service untrained teachers working in primary/upper primary schools in different states of the country.The course helps untrained teachers develop their skills competencies, attitudes and understanding to make teaching and learning effective.

