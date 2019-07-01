IGNOU OPENMAT and B.Ed registration dates have been extended from July 1 to July 5, 2019. The entrance exam for B.Ed and OPENMAT exams will be held on July 27, 2019.

IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed registration 2019: The last date for submission of the application process for the entrance examinations of IGNOU’S MBA (OPENMAT) and B.Ed programs has been extended. Earlier the last date for submission was decided on July 1, 2019, on Monday. Now the candidates can apply till July 5 for the entrance examinations.

The entrance exam for admissions to B.Ed program will be held on July 27, 2019, from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT the exam will be held on the same date from 2 pm to 5 pm.

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed applications 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website, ntaignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘application form for OPENMAT’ or B.Ed

You will be re-directed to a new page

Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new candidate registration’

Fill details, register

Use registration id to log-in

Fill the online form, upload images

Make Payment

Download confirmation page, take the print out

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed applications 2019 Fee:

Candidates have to pay Rs 600 as application fee for both B.Ed and OPENMAT entrance exam

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed applications 2019: Eligibility

For MBA admissions ( including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with minimum 50% marks can apply. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 45%. There is no fixed age bar for the same.

For B.Ed admissions, candidates need to have at least 50% marks either in Bachelor’s degree or in the Master’s degree in Sciences/ social sciences/ commerce/ humanity. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent with NCTE recognized and trained in-service teachers in elementary school can apply.

Reserved category candidates are given relaxation of minimum marks by 5 %.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App