Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya(DAVV) will be released the CET admit card on the official website dauniv.ac.in.The exam will be held on June 23.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya(DAVV) is going to release the CET 2019 admit card. Students who are eagerly waiting for the release the admit card can now check their’s on the official website, dauniv.ac.in. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website as well.The exam will be conducted on June 23. CET admit card is one of the most important document that the students need to carry to their exam hall. In the absence of the hall tickets/admit card, a student will not be allowed to participate in the exam. Every students have to carry a valid ID proof along with the hall ticket/admit card in the exam hall.

Steps to download DAVV CET Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the university dauniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, a link ‘CET 2019 Admit Card’ will be shown to the students

Step 3: After clicking in the link the students will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: After entering the new page, the students will have to submit required details like registration number, password, date of birth etc.

Step 5:After submitting the details, the admit card will appear on the screen, students will have to download the admit card and take a print out for the future reference.

If admit card of any student contain errors, he/she should immediately report to the exam authorities. DAVV CET 2019 exam will be conducted in online mode only.

