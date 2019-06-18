Devi Ahilya University has declared the results for various UG, PG courses. Students who appeared the exam can now check the result on the official website dauniv.ac.in.

Devi Ahilya University has announced the results for various UG and PG courses. Many students who gave the exam were eagerly waiting for the declaration for the result, now that the result got declared they can check it from the official website of Devi Ahilya University,dauniv.ac.in. Students who appeared in the examination can now check the result on the official website dauniv.ac.in.Devi Ahilya University has published the result only in the online mode so that the students can access their result easily. The result is now available only for various UG and PG courses. Students appeared for these two courses can only check the result.

Steps to check Devi Ahilya University Result:

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website of Devi Ahilya University

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, the candidates will find the link ‘Results’

Step 3: The candidates will need to click on the results link and they will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: After redirecting to the page, students will need to give required details like registration number, date of birth etc.

Step 5: Students will need to download the result and can take a printout as well for future reference.

If the candidates are not satisfied with the results, they can apply for the revaluation. For applying the revaluation process, students need to fill the revaluation form. Students can obtain the revaluation form from the office of Controller of Examination.

