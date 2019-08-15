DAVV Results 2019 out: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced the results for the courses like MEd, MCom Semester 4 Final Year and BSc 3rd year.

DAVV Results 2019 out: Know how to check @ dauniv.ac.in

The results of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, have been announced for different courses. All the students who have appeared for the examinations can download and access their results by visiting the official website of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, dauniv.ac.in. The results have been declared for three courses, MEd, MCom Semester 4 Final Year and BSc 3rd year students.

Steps to check the DAVV results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, dauniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the results section present on the home page.

Step 3: In the result section, three new results will be can be seen listed for today’s date.

Step 4: Tap the result which want to check from MEd, MCom and BSc.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 6: On the new page, a new file will open up consisting of all details of the students who have passed or failed in the examination.

Step 7: Students can check their result by using the search option.

All the students must keep it in mind that the results of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya have been issued in the form of pass list. The pass list includes the qualifying status of the candidate along with the total marks scored by them in the examination. The subject-wise marks and the scorecard.

About Devi Ahilya University: The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is a state university which was initially established in the city of Indore. The university comes the number between 150 to 200th best university of India.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App