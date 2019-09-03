DBSKKV Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth (DBSKKV) for the post of Technical Assistant on the official website. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on September 20, 2019. Candidates who are involved in a walk-in-interview can appear on the assigned date.

DBSKKV Recruitment 2019: Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth (DBSKKV) has invited the applications for the post of Technical Assistant on the official website. Candidates who are interested can appear for walk-in-Interview on September 20, 2019. Candidates who are interested in walk-in-interview as on September 20, 2019. Applicants must bring their bio-data with original documents which will be submitted. Eligible candidates will be interviewed by the election committee.

DBSKKV vacancy details

2 technical posts are vacant.

Steps to apply for DBSKKV Recruitment 2019

Candidates who are interested can appear for walk-in-interview on September 20, 2019 at Agricultural research Station, Valan naka, Mahim road, Palghar, district- Palghar along with original or self-attested copies of all the certificates and other documents.

Consolidated pay will be given this advertisement may be changed as per fo the funding agency or revised as per guideline in future.

Appointment, as well as any claims for payment, will be terminus with the operation of scheme.

One-month advance notice will be given to the candidates. If he/she desires to leave the job failing of which, he/she have surrendered one month salary.

Candidate has to submit no objection certificate with an application from presenting employer in case he/she is already in service. University shall not be responsible for any postal delay.

Canvassing in any form will order render the candidates disqualified for the post.

No TA/DA shall be paid to the candidate attaining the interview. Positions are purely temporary and be terminated as per the requirement etc co-terminus with the project. Selected candidate will be required to give and undertaking in the prescribed format on stamped paper worth Rs 100/-

