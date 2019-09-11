DD news recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of the post-production assistant on 7 assignments basis by the Doordarshan News New Delhi on the official website. The recruitment will be continued for a month. They can apply for the post in a prescribed format on or before September 20, 2019

DD news recruitment 2019: Doordarshan News New Delhi has invited the applications for the recruitment of the post-production assistant on 7 assignments basis in a month. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before September 20, 2019.

Notification Details

Notification Number – DDN-4/677/2018-HR/

Important Date

Last date of application – September 20, 2019

DD News Vacancy Details

Post Production Assistant

Eligibility criteria for Production Assistant posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

A class 12th pass of educational qualification, ut is eligible from a recognised board Assistant. A graduate degree/PG diploma in film and video editing from a recognised university/ Institute. 2 years of experience in the field of film and video editing.

Steps to apply for DD News Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in a prescribed format. Kindly send the application along with other necessary documents to Deputy Director (HR), DD News, Room No. 413, 4th Floor, Doordarshan Bhawan, Tower-B, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi – 110001. They can also send the application reception counter of DD News at Doordarshan Bhawan latest by September 20, 2019.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of eligibility, salary, age limit and applications fee on their Tamilian official website. Candidates can check the official website regularly to keep a tab on new notifications. One can apply on other official website, http://ddnews.gov.in

Candidates will be eligible only if their qualification required for various DD News will be matched with the required qualification.

A candidate should acquire 10+2 from a recognised board. A graduate degree/ PG diploma in film & video editing from a recognised university/ Institute. 2 years of experience in the field of film and video editing is necessary.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App