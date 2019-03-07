DDA recruitment admit card 2019: The Delhi Development Authority has published admit cards for the recruitment exams that would be conducted for several vacant posts. The recruitment exam would be held on March 18th and 19th, 2019. A total of 203 posts are vacant for the recruitment drive is being conducted this year. Candidates can check the steps given here to download the DDA Admit cards from the official website, dda.org.in.

DDA recruitment admit card: The Delhi Development Authority or DDA has published the DDA Recruitment admit cards 2019 for the recruitment exams to be conducted by the authority for several vacancies. According to the schedule, the recruitment exams would be held on March 18th and 19th, 2019 at various centres across the state. A total of 203 posts are vacant for which this recruitment drive is being conducted.

Candidates must note that the DDA exam will be conducted on computer-based-test (CBT) format. The DDA Admit cards 2019 will be available for download on the official website – dda.org.in from today and candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website mentioned above for more updates regarding the DDA Recruitment 2019.

Important notice:Candidates without his/her admit card or hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and will be barred from appearing in the DDA recruitment Exam 2019. According to the notification provided by the officials, it is mandatory for every candidate to download admit card and take the print outs on the day of the examination to their respective Exam centres.

Procedures to download the DDA recruitment admit card 2019:

Step 1: click the official website, dda.org.in

Step 2: Click on the direct recruitment 2019 link

Step 3: Click on the link for downloading the admission status certificate

Step 4: A new page will be redirected

Step 5: Log-in using your user id and password

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Step 7: Download hall tickets, admit cards

Step 8: Take a Print out

Note: Candidates appearing for the posts should follow the instructions carefully

