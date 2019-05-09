DDA Recruitment 2019: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to close the application process for Assistant Executive Engineer posts through GATE 2019 today at dda.org.in. Interested candidates can check the steps to apply for the vacancies given below by today evening.

DDA Recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had opened the application process for Assistant Executive Engineer posts through GATE 2019 recently, which is going to be closed today at dda.org.in. All the interested candidates are advised to complete the application process and check the steps to apply for the vacancies given below by today evening.

According to reports, there are a total of 22 vacant posts against the following designations and break up of the vacant positions.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – 20 posts

AEAssistant Executive Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) – 02

How to check the notification and apply for DDA Recruitment 2019?

Candidates need to go to the website of Delhi Development Authority or DDA as mentioned above – dda.org.in

Search for the link that indicates the notice for recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers through GATE 2019 on the homepage

After clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a notification PDF

Download the PDF and go through the details of DDA Recruitment 2019 in the notification

Take a print out of the notification for reference if necessary

Check the process for the application process and proceed to apply online

DDA Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The online registration process for DDA Recruitment 2019 application through GATE scores: April 10

application through GATE scores: April 10 Candidates must note that the last date to complete the application process: May 9 (up to 6:00 PM)

Application fees submission last date is: May 12 (up to 6:00 PM)

Here’s the direct link to apply for the DDA Recruitment 2019: https://dda.org.in/ddaweb/index.aspx

