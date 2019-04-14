DDA Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited for Assistant Executive Engineer posts through GATE 2019 scores on the official website of the Delhi Development Authority. All the graduates in Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Mechanical interested to apply for the post can check the details of the post and apply directly by clicking on the link given below.

DDA Recruitment 2019: Delhi Development Authority has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) through an official notification released on the official website. According to the notification, the recruitment process will be done through the GATE 2019 scores. Those candidates who are interested to apply for the positions must have a valid GATE 2019 Score.

Candidates who are graduate in Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Mechanical are advised to submit applications for the DDA GATE Recruitment 2019. Candidates must note that the applications will be accepted only through DDA’s official website. The application process is currently going on and the last date for submission of the filled up applications has been scheduled for May 9, 2019.

The official website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is – dda.org.in. For further information, candidates can visit the official website itself.

Important Dates of DDA Recruitment 2019:

Start date of Online Application process – April 10, 2019

Last date for application submission – May 9, 2019

Last date for online application fees submission through debit card /credit card/net banking is – May 12, 2019 up to 6:00 PM

DDA Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical

Direct link to apply online: http://dda.org.in/ddaweb/jobs.aspx#

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More