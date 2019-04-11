DDA recruitment 2019: The online registration process has been begun by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for Assistant Executive Engineer (civil) and assistant executive engineer (electrical/ mechanical) posts. Candidates who appeared in GATE 2019 can apply through the official website dda.org.in. The candidates can submit their applications latest by May 9, 2019.

DDA recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) began the online registration process for an Assistant Executive Engineer (civil) and assistant executive engineer (electrical/ mechanical) posts. The candidates who appeared in GATE 2019 can also apply through the official website dda.org.in. The online application process will close on May 9, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 23 vacancies are to be filled by the DDA. The interested candidates will appear for the three-stage recruitment exam get selected for the job. Rs 500 is to be payable for all the categories of posts through this application form. Transaction charges of the bank, taxes, will be bear by the candidates.

Candidates are not required to submit their application form either by post or by printouts of their online application form.

DDA recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

The female candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the application fee.

However, there is no exemption from paying the fee to OBC candidates and are required to pay the prescribed fee in full.

DDA recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The candidates who will be shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their GATE score only after meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned above. The weightage of the GATE score will be 85 per cent and interview will be 15 per cent.

DDA recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Minimum educational qualification to apply for the post is Bachelor of Technology/ Bachelor of Engineering (B.Tech/ BE). It is necessary for the candidates to show GATE 2019 score.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than the 30 years.

Before applying through online, the candidates should have a scanned (digital) image of his/her recent photograph and a signature for uploading. Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format only. The maximum digital size of the scanned photograph and signature should be 100k.

