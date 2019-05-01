DDA Recruitment 2019: The application process for Assistant Executive Engineer posts through GATE 2019 scores is going to close through the official website of the Delhi Development Authority. Interested candidates can apply at dda.org.in by May 9, 2019.

DDA Recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority or DDA had invited applications for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer GATE 2019 scores on its official website – dda.org.in. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the DDA job notification for details regarding the recruitment process. Candidates who are graduate Engineers in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical disciplines are eligible to apply.

According to the notification, the last date for submission of the application form to the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) on the prescribed format through online is May 9, 2019. Moreover, the advertisement for the DDA vacancies was published on the Employment News dates 15-21 September 2019.

Vacancy Details fo DDA recruitment 2019:

Total Number of posts – 22

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – 20 posts

AEAssistant Executive Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) – 02

How to check the DDA Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of dda.org.in Delhi Development Authority or DDA –

On the homepage, search for the link that indicates the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers through GATE 2019

On clicking, the notification will appear on the computer screen

Download and go through the DDA Recruitment 2019 notification

notification Take a print out of the notification for reference if necessary

Important Dates of DDA Recruitment 2019:

Opening of the onlibe registration process for application: April 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Last date for submission of the online applications: May 9, 2019 (up to 6:00 PM)

Last date for submission of application fees online: May 12, 2019, (up to 6:00 PM)

Here’s the direct link to visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority: DDA official website

