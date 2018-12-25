DDA recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) recruitment link for 189 vacancies will be active on Wednesday, December 26, and the willing candidates can apply online before January 22, 2019. The DDA has invited application for 189 posts and below is the list of vacant posts in the Delhi Development Authority.

DDA recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) recruitment link for 189 vacancies will be active on Wednesday, December 26, and the willing candidates can apply online before January 22, 2019. The DDA shared the information through a notification on its official website saying that the recruitment process, which was delayed due to some technical problem has been resolved and the recruitment link will be active from December 26, 2018.

Earlier, the Delhi Development Authority board had said, “Owing to some technical problem, the said link cannot be opened on the scheduled date and time. Now the link will start functioning from December 26, 2018 (10 am onwards).”

Earlier, the DDA was scheduled to open the registration link on December 23, which was rescheduled to December 26, and now the Delhi Development Authority is all set to accept the application forms. According to the reports, the candidates will have to register themselves for the stage -I after which the candidates will have to submit an application for the recruitment exam. The aspirants can apply online for various jobs before January 22, 2019.

Senior law officer, group A – 3

Deputy director (planning) group A – 6

Deputy director – 1

Assistant director – 19

Assistant director (architecture) – 12

Assistant director (system – 5

Assistant director (miscellaneous) – 9

Assistant accounts officer – 18

Junior law officer – 5

Planning assistant – 45

Programmer – 3

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3

Section Officer (Horticulture) – 2

Architectural assistant – 10

Naib Tehsildar – 6

Assistant section officer – 4

Surveyor – 13

Stenographer grade D – 20

Assistant director – 5

