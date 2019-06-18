Gorakhpur University has declared the result of DDU Entrance Exam 2019. The entrance exam was conducted from 11th to 14th June. Students can download the result from the official website ddugu.ac.in .

Gorakhpur University has announced the result of DDU Entrance Exam 2019. The result has been declared in the online mode only. Students who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website of the Gorakhpur University,ddugu.ac.in.According to the reports from the officials, the University has provided a detailed overview and statistical analysis of the examination result. The DDU entrance exam was held from 11th to 14th June, where 34,748 students participated in the exam. The admission process coordinator Prof. Rajvant Rao said while announcing the DDU UG Entrance Result 2019 that entrance results for BA, BCom, BA LLB 5 year integrated course, BSc (Mathematics), BSc (Biology), BSc (Home Science), BSc (Nursing), BSc (MLT), BSc (Physiotherapy), BBA and BCA courses will be announced today. He also announced that the next phase regarding the admission process will be declared shortly.

Steps to check DDU UG Entrance Test Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Gorakhpur University

Step 2: Enter your Test Roll number, date of birth and submit information

Step 3: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the result and take out a print out of the copy.

The DDU PG Entrance Exam 2019 will be conducted from June 21 to June 24. A total number of 11,145 students will appear in the entrance examination this year. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance exam are advised to download the admit card soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App