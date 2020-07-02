A panel to discuss the situation of conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE during the global pandemic will be put in motion, says Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.
Several students and their parents have expressed doubts over conduction the examinations in July.
“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow,” Mr. Nishank said on Twitter
While NEET medical entrance examination is expected to be on July 26, JEE engineering entrance examination is expected to take place from July 18-23.
Last week the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled remaining board exams scheduled between July 1-15.
