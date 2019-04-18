Telangana Intermediate 1st year, 2nd Year Results 2019 declared results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has announced the Inter Results 2019 of 1st and 2nd year 2019 on the official website results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can know their results on other official websites such as manabadi.com, schools9.com, examresults.net, bsetelangana.org, results.gov.in, telangana.indiaresults.com, bharatstudent.com.

In a press conference, results were declared by Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy garu, Secretary to Government, Education Department, Telangana. Later, it will be made available to the students online on the mentioned websites. In 2019, the TS result was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances, the board pushed the release dates. Prior to this, it was announced in the second week of April.

Over 9 lakh students appeared in the examination which got ended on March 18, 2019. In 2018, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education declared the first and second-year exam results on April 13.

Following are the steps to check Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number or admit card number along with details under TS Inter Results 2019 tab. Submit the details.

Step 4: Verify all the details. Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Telangana Board inter result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result carefully

Step 7: Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

TSBIE has also introduced a mobile app- TSBIE services to check results. This app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Following are the steps to check scores on T App Folio

Visit the Telangana state app on Google play Download the app on your mobile phone Check the inter result link after Sending your roll number The app will send you the result

Steps to check Telangana Intermediate Result 2019 via SMS:

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 – Inter II Year

General – SMS –

TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Vocational – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO

-Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 – TS Inter First Year Result

General -SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Vocational – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Contact number on queries regarding the results

Students facing queries regarding the results can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad. The numbers are 040-24601010, 24732369.

Candidates can know their results after dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state. Candidates can also call 18004251110 from any land line / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state. Girls performed better than boys in the intermediate examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35. While for the second year was 67.25.

Contact helpdesk number

Any candidate facing problems regarding results, they are advised to contact the board at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or at 040-24600110 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

