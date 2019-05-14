Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital Recruitment 2019: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital invited applications for the recruitment to the Senior Resident Posts. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the prescribed format and by appearing in the walk-in interview which is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2019.

Important dates for the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital recruitment 2019:

Date for the walk-in interview: May 17, 2019

Time for the walk-in interview: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Vacancy details for Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital recruitment 2019:

Anaesthesia: 4 vacancies

Radiology: 8 vacancies

Paediatrics: 5 vacancies

Burns and Plastic surgery: 1 vacancy

Eligibility for Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital recruitment 2019:

Anaesthesia: The candidate must hold a post Graduate Degree (MD/DNB/DIPLOMA) in Anaesthesia.

Radiology: The candidate must hold a post Graduate Degree (MD/DNB/DIPLOMA) in Radiology

Paediatrics: The candidate must hold a degree in MS/DNB/DIPLOMA in Pediatrics.

Burns and Plastic Surgery: MCH Plastic Surgery / MS/DNB General Surgery / MS ENT.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the recruitment to the senior resident posts by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital is 37 years.

How to apply for the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the senior resident posts by following the mentioned format in the official notification issued by the hospital authority and appear in the interview at Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on the date of interview which is May 17, 2019 between 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

