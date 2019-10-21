DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: The application process for Senior Research Fellow and other posts has been opened on the official website. Interested candidates can check the important dates and eligibility criteria for the posts before applying. The last date for submission of the application is November 11, 2019.

DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: The Department of Environment Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) Bihar has invited applications for the posts of Senior Research Fellow and others through a notification released on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to check the details such as important dates and eligibility criteria in the notification before filling the application forms.

According to the notification, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for November 11, 2019. DEFCC is conducting this recruitment drive for 5 vacancies against the mentioned posts.

DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Application submission last date – November 11, 2019.

DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

Junior Research Fellow: Candidates who have a Graduate Degree in the discipline of Environment or Forestry with a valid NET/GATE scores or PG Degree in Environment/Forestry are eligible to apply for the post.

Senior Research Fellow: Candidates who have a Graduate Degree in the discipline of Environment/Forestry with valid NET/GATE scores and have two years of research experience will be eligible for submitting applications.

Research Associates Gr III: Candidates having a Ph.D. or equivalent in the discipline of Environment/Forestry or those who have three years of research, teaching and design and development experience with a Post Graduate Degree or ME or M.Tech in the necessary subjects and must have published at least 1 research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal are eligible for applying to the post.

DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Salary Details

Candidates shortlisted for Junior Research Fellow posts will get a remuneration of Rs 25,000 along with 20 percent HRA monthly.

Candidates shortlisted for Senior Research Fellow will get a salary of Rs 28,000 and 20 percent HRA monthly.

Candidates shortlisted for Research Associates under Grade III will get Rs 40,000 and 20 percent HRA monthly salary.

How to Apply for DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019?

Candidates willing to apply must fill the applications on or before November 11, 2019.

For more information, candidates can check the notification on the official website of the authority.

