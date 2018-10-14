Student pass for AC buses: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to avail concessional passes to students for commuting in air-conditioned and cluster scheme buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) , reports said. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, the finance department had red-flagged this proposal on two grounds.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to avail concessional passes to students for commuting in air-conditioned and cluster scheme buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) , reports said. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, the finance department had red-flagged this proposal on two grounds. It said student passes cannot be made valid in air-conditioned buses due to “increasing losses” incurred by the DTC and it may also lead to “extra rush” and discourage regular commuters.

However, the government announced that the student passes would be issued to all beneficiary institutions as per rules and the reimbursement of subsidy to the DTC will be done as per the prevailing pattern. The passes will be available at the cost of Rs 100. The DTC is already issuing concessional passes to various sections of society for which it receives a subsidy from the government.

Eligibility criteria to get student passes

– Bona fide students of educational institutions in Delhi, recognised by the universities

– Schools and institutions affiliated to the government of Delhi, Central government and municipal corporations

– Mentally challenged students of the institutions run by Delhi government, local bodies or government-aided societies

