Delhi CET Admit Card 2019, Delhi CET hall tickets @ cetdelhi.nic.in: The Delhi CET 2019 admit cards will be available for download from today. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of Delhi CET, cetdelhi.nic.in.

Delhi CET admit cards 2019 @ cetdelhi.nic.in: The admit cards for the Delhi Common Entrance Test will be available for download from Wednesday, May 29, 2019. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the Delhi CET, cetdelhi.nic.in. the admit cards for the Delhi VET 2019 will be available in online mode only. All the candidates can download there respective admit cards by entering the provided registration number and password. All the candidates should keep it in mind that the admit cards will not be provided individually to them.

The Delhi CET 2019 admit card is mandatory to carry at the day of examination as no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. The Delhi CET 2019 admit card will contain all the details including the examination schedule, information related to the examination centre and the instruction which are to be followed by the candidates. It is necessary for the candidates to read all the instructions thoroughly.

Steps to download the Delhi CET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi CET, cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Delhi CET admit card 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided registration ID and the password in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it with you for carrying it to the examination centre on the day of examination.

The admit card for the Delhi CET 2019 will contain all details like the name of the candidate, category, registration, signature images, photograph, examination date and time, exam centre address and name and all the instructions to be followed while the examination.

All the candidates who are going to appear for the Delhi CET 2019 are supposed to carry there admit cards along with valid ID proof. The ID proof must be a copy of any one of the mentioned documents like the PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID or driving license.

