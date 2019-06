The result will be out in the official website at about 10 pm, or could be between 10-11 pm as well. Those who appeared for the test are required to keep an eye on the official website for the same. It should be noted that some websites have already declared the result which is not the case as the result link has not been activated on the official website.

The Department of Training and Technical Education, government of National Capital Territory (NCT) will be declaring the Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) today on its official website. The result is expected later in the day as the official notification read that result will be declared after 10 pm in the night.

Though several web portals claimed that the result has already been released, but given the absence of result link on the official website, the result is yet to be released. Reportedly the result will be out tonight at about 10 pm, hence candidate who appeared for the test are required to keep an eye on the website throughout the day as there are chances of result declaration anytime as well.

Besides sources, an official from CET Cell has also confirmed of result declaration by the end of the day, adding that the result link hasn’t been activated yet, and will soon be made available. The official also advised to access result link only from the official website and not from any other source.

With parallel websites providing link to check Delhi CET, studentda have been left confused. Hence, to give them a clear picture, they should note that the result link will only be available as well as activated on the official website and by the end of the day only they should expect the result.

Once the result is out, the counselling process for candidates who qualify in Delhi CET exam will begin from tomorrow i.e. June 22, 2019. They should also note that the counselling will be entirely web-based where candidates will be required to register online and submit their course and college. The first allotment list will be published on June 26, 2019.

Delhi CET is conducted for admission to the Diploma (Engineering/Non-Engineering) courses offered at government, private and government-aided polytechnic institutes.

