Delhi CET Result 2019:The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) will soon declare the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 or Delhi Polytechnic Results 2019 on the the official website of DTTE, i.e. cetdelhi.nic.in.

A notification was notified on the official website that says that CET – 2019 Result will be declared very soon.Once the results will be declared, all the candidates who have applied for the Delhi CET 2019 examination can check their results on the official website of DTTE, i.e. cetdelhi.nic.in.

The CET, Common Entrance Test took place on June 8 and June 9, this year across various regions. Candidates who will qualify the CET result or Delhi Polytechnic Results will able to get admission in various full-time courses like Engineering and Non-Engineering courses offered by various Institutions affiliated with Board of Technical Education (BTE), Delhi.

Delhi CET Result 2019: Steps to check Delhi Polytechnic results2019

Here are few steps through which candidates can check their Delhi CET Results 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi CET – cetdelhi.nic.

Step 2: On the homepage,click on the link which says, Delhi CET 2019

Step 3: Now the page of results will appear on your screen

Step 4: After that candidates should enter application number, security pin.

Step 5: Click on Proceed

Step 6: Check your CET result which would be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download scorecard and take the printout of the result for future reference.

Once the results are declared, counselling process is expected to start from June 22, and the session for the same will begins from August 1, 2019.

