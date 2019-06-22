Delhi CET result 2019: The result will be out in the official website today at about 4 pm. Candidates are suggested to keep an eye on the official website for result updates as it will be declared anytime around or after 4 today.

Delhi CET result 2019 @ cetdelhi.nic.in: The Department of Training and Technical Education, government of National Capital Territory (NCT) will be declaring the Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) today i.e. June 22, 2019, on its official website. The result though was supposed to be declared yesterday in the evening but due to unforeseen reasons got delayed. The result will now be declared today at about 4 pm and candidates are required to keep an eye on the website throughout the day for resulted updates.

Though several web portals claimed that the result has already been released, but given the absence of result link on the official website, the result is yet to be released.

Delhi CET result 2019: Steps to check scorecard

Visit the official portal of Delhi CET- cetdelhi.nic.in

On the homepage, click the lick that reads Delhi CET 2019 result

You will now be redirected to the result page

One the new page, you will now be required to enter your application number, security pin and click on proceed

Your result will appear on your screen

Download your result and save it. Take a print out as well for future references.

Once the result is out, the counselling process for candidates who qualify in Delhi CET exam will begin from tomorrow i.e. June 22, 2019. They should also note that the counselling will be entirely web-based where candidates will be required to register online and submit their course and college. The first allotment list will be published on June 26, 2019.

Delhi CET is conducted for admission to the Diploma (Engineering/Non-Engineering) courses offered at government, private and government-aided polytechnic institutes.

