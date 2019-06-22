Delhi CET Results 2019: The results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) will be declared today on Saturday, June 22, 2019 by 4 pm by the Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), as per the official notification. Candidates who want to know the results can do the same after visiting the website that is cetdelhi.nic.in.

Delhi CET Results 2019: The Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) will declare the results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) on Saturday, June 22, 2019 by 4 pm as per the official notification. Candidates who had appeared for the results can visit the official website that is cetdelhi.nic.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the entrance test. Candidates who had cleared the test will be eligible for counselling. The counselling will begin from June 22, 2019, in Delhi. A total of 4,335 seats across the colleges which are affiliated to the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) are on offer through the CET exam. Around four test are there under CET.

Delhi CET result 2019: Here are the steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details.

Step 5: Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the result. Take a print out for your future reference.

Test 1 includes engineering/ technology-based diploma courses and occupational courses, while test 2 includes diploma course in modern office practice (Hindi and English), Test 3 is for diploma courses in Pharmacy and test 4 is for lateral entry (for admission in the second year directly).

