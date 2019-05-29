CET Admit card 2019: The Common Entrance Test or CET will be held for the students who want to get admissions in engineering, technology, pharmacy and diploma in the colleges across the country. The CET 2019 entrance exam for national capital-based colleges will be held on June 8 and 9, next month.

CET Admit card 2019: The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) Delhi on Wednesday, May 29 issued the CET admit card 2019 on the official website at cetdelhi.nic.in. The Common Entrance Test or CET will be held for the students who want to get admissions in engineering, technology, pharmacy and diploma in the colleges across the country. The CET 2019 entrance exam for national capital-based colleges will be held on June 8 and 9, next month.

Check steps to download CET Admit card 2019:

Candidates need to visit the official website at cetdelhi.nic.in. On the homepage, click on candidate log-in option. Enter your credentials and log-in. You need to click on admit card CET Admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to carry hall tickets along on the exam day. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without carrying an admit card. Before the CET 2019, the official will ensure whether all candidates are having hall tickets.

The DTTE is offering as many as 4,335 seats in the colleges affiliated to it. After qualifying the CET, the students will be able to get admission in their desired subjects. The CET results will be announced on June 21, next month and the counselling of qualified students start from June 22.

