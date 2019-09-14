Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: Delhi District Court recently announced 771 vacancies for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Personal Assistant, Senior Personal Assistant, and Junior Judicial Assistant in various district courts. Candidates are requested to apply for the post before October 6, 2019.

DDC has announced a total of 771 vacancies in several Delhi Courts including Central District, West District, East District, North District, South District among others.

The recruitment will be done through the online process on the DDC official website. Candidates can start applying for the posts from September 16, 2019. It should be noted that candidates can apply for the posts before October 6, 2019. To apply for the above-mentioned posts candidates must have a valid E-Mail ID and phone number.

Before applying for the post candidates should go through the eligibility criteria on the website. The selection process for 771 posts will be done on the basis of written examination. The candidates should have done 10th/12th and graduation and the age limit should be between 18 to 35 years.

Candidates will have to appear for Witten exam followed by skill test and Interview. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website before 6 October 2019. For more details, candidates should check the official Delhi District Court website.

Steps to apply for Delhi District Court DEO, PA, Sr PA, Jr. Judicial Assistant posts:

Step 1: Go on to the official website @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Fill the job application form

