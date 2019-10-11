Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: District Court, Delhi has issued the notification for the recruitment of Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 21.

Candidates seeking reservation benefits available for SC, ST, OBC and other categories, must ensure that they mention themselves under the preferred category. Candidates with a disability of 40% and more only would be considered as Person With Disability (PwD) and shall be accordingly entitled to reservation.

Aspirants should fill the application’s information correctly otherwise their form will be rejected. A non-refundable online application fee of Rs. 1000 should be paid by general and OBC category candidates. And online application fee of Rs 500 should be paid by SC, ST and PWD candidates.

Delhi District Court Recruitmen Notification 2019

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: Importants dates

Online application submission begins on September 16.

The last date of online application submission is October 21.

The application fee should be submitted between September 16 to October 21.

Date of Tier-I examination (MCQ), Skill Test, Descriptive test and date of interview to be notified later on its official.

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Senior Personal Assistant

Personal Assistant

Junior Judicial Assistant

Data Entry Operator( Grade-A)

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Senior Personal Assistant: Graduate with speed of not less than 110 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typewriting.

Personal Assistant: Graduate with a shorthand speed of 100 words per minute and typing speed of 40 words per minute and having knowledge of Computer.

Junior Judicial Assistant: Graduate with typing speed of not less than 40 words per minute on Computer.

Data Entry Operator( Grade-A): 12th standard pass from a recognized Institution/board or equivalent (preference will be given to Graduates.) Diploma/Certificate course in IT/computer field (preference will be given to ‘O’ Level Certificate). Knowledge of Data Entry/Computer Operation. Candidate should have a minimum of one year of experience in Data Entry Operations.

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

Objective test

Descriptive test

Skill test

Interview

The examination will be held in centers situated within the area of NCT of Delhi & NCR only. No change of Centre of Examination will be entertained under any circumstances.

