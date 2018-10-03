DSSSB PRT Tier-II Admit Card 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has published the admit card for the upcoming DSSSB PRT Tier-II Exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates can now download the same by logging into - dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB PRT Tier-II Admit Card 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the PRT recruitment Tier-II exams on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the upcoming examination can download their admit cards from the board’s official website dsssbonline.nic.in. The Board will be conducting the DSSSB PRT Tier-II Exam 2018 on October 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th.

ALSO READ: UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: 138 vacancies, apply for Assistant Professor posts @ ukmssb.org before October 26

According to reports, the board is conducting this recruitment drive to recruit more than 4000 candidates against the post of Teachers. The notification for the recruitment of 4,336 teacher vacancies was released on the official website of DSSSB on June 26, 2018.

ALSO READ: UPPRPB recruitment 2018: 5,419 vacancies, registration to commence soon, check details @ uppbpb.gov.in

Steps to download the DSSSB PRT Tier-II, Admit Card:

Go to the official website of DSSSB – dsssbonline.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “Generate/Print eAdmit Card”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a different window

Now select the option: Second Tier PET/ Skill Test

Enter candidates’ Tier-1 Exam Roll Noumber and enter

Candidates need to prefix 37 Tier-1 Roll number according to the postcode 37/13 to download the Admit Card, as per reports

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of the DSSSB, click on this link: https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

ALSO READ: TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 admit cards released @ ht.tspsc.gov.in, steps to download given here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More