Delhi DSSSB recruitment 2019: The applications for Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board will begin from tomorrow that is January 30, 2019, and will end in March 2019. The applicants can apply for 264 vacant posts from January 30 onwards to March 2019 at the official website of the Delhi board at dssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

Delhi DSSSB recruitment 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) recently released its application for the posts of assistant junior engineer and junior engineers at the official website of Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) @ dssb.delhigovt.nic.in. The students can apply for 264 vacant posts from January 30 onwards to March 2019.

The applications are only accepted through online mode and applicants have to appear for tier 1 and tier 2 exams followed by a skill test. The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) will make a merit list based on three examinations score through which jobs will be allotted.

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) vacancy wise post allotment:

Total- 264

Junior Engineer (civil), MCD – 103 Junior Engineer (civil), DUSIB – 61 Junior Engineer (civil), NDMC – 33 Junior engineer (electrical), DUSIB – 27 Junior engineer (electrical), MCD – 20 Assistant engineer (civil), MCD – 13 Assistant engineer (electrical), MCD – 7

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) eligibility:

Education: Degree or diploma in relevant stream with 2 years of experience

Age limit:

Maximum 32 for electrical, 30 for assistant engineer and junior engineer civil and 27 years for Junior engineer civil, and electrical.

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) pay scale:

Monthly salary from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4600.

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) fee:

Male applicants from General category will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. Women applicants and aspirants from SC, ST, and OBC category will be exempted from paying the fee.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More