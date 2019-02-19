Delhi DSSSB recruitment: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited the applications for for the posts of Junior Engineer. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official websites delhi.gov.in or dssb.delhigovt.nic.in. The recruitment examination is taking place to fill 264 vacancies. The candidates can apply on or before March 5.

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited the applications for for the posts of Junior Engineer. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official websites delhi.gov.in or dssb.delhigovt.nic.in. The recruitment examination is taking place to fill 264 vacancies. The candidates can apply on or before March 5.

Selection pattern

The candidates will appear for tier-I and tier-II exams followed by a skill test.

A merit list based on three examinations’ score will be created on which a job will be allotted.

Delhi DSSB recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are a total number of 264 vacancies.

Post wise vacancy details

Assistant engineer (electrical), MCD – 7

Assistant engineer (civil), MCD – 13

Junior engineer (civil), MCD – 103

Junior engineer (electrical), MCD – 20

Junior engineer (civil), NDMC – 33

Junior engineer (civil), DUSIB – 61

Junior engineer (electrical), DUSIB – 27

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The students should have a Bachelor’s degree or diploma in relevant stream in engineering with two years of work experience.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 9,300 to 34,800, with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

Application fee:

The amount of the application fee is Rs 100. The women candidates including the reserve category candidates, SC, ST, OBC have been exempted from paying the application fees.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years of age.

How to apply:

The candidates are requested to visit the official website delhi.gov.in or dssb.delhigovt.nic.in on or before March 5, 2019.

Delhi DSSB recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online application process starts: January 30

Application process ends: March 5.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More