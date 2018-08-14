Delhi Government has invited applications for the post of Field Surveyor. Candidates can log in to the official website des.delhigovt.nic.in and apply for the position. Around 7000 vacancies are open for recruitment in the planning department.

Applications for recruitment of Field Surveyor for Planning Department have been invited from eligible candidates by the Government of Delhi. As per reports, the candidates willing to apply for the position must be a graduate and also possess smartphones. The notification has been released on the official website of the government department.

According to reports, the Field Surveyors have to collect data during the month of October and November this year. And for doing this work, the government is all set to hire around 7000 candidates who are fit for the post. Interested candidates can log in to the official website des.delhigovt.nic.in and fill up the application form online.

How to apply for Field Surveyors post online?

Log in to the official website of Planning Department or des.delhigovt.nic.in Search for the notification for the recruitment on the homepage Click on the link and read the full notification Now follow the instructions as per the online notification Make sure that the application form is submitted before the last date Keep a printout or photocopy of the submitted application form for reference

To go to the official website and apply for the post directly, click on this link: http://des.delhigovt.nic.in/

