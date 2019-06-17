The Delhi government schools are planning to invite parents of children studying in government schools for briefing them about their latest flagship programmes to be introduced in the curriculum and to seek their valuable suggestions.

In a big move to associate parents with the academic curriculum in government schools, the Directorate of Education has directed school management committees to organize interactive sessions with the parents of the children studying in government schools.

Two of the ambitious flagship programmes of the Delhi government – the Happiness Curriculum and Entrepreneurship Program are being introduced from this year. So, in order to get feedback on these programmes, the Delhi government has decided to reach out to parents for their valuable suggestions and feedback.

One hour interactive sessions will be carried out between June 21-24 in government schools by the school management committee. In order to make the initiative, a success, class teachers and school authorities have been asked to make sure that the maximum number of parents attend these sessions.

This will help out parents in knowing what exactly their children are studying in schools and will be able to get up-to-date information regarding the latest educational reforms, curriculum, and steps being taken by the government in this direction. The interactive sessions will be connecting bridge between the parents and schools.

The Delhi government’s happiness curriculum focuses on developing a healthy mind and promoting mental health among students. It promotes holistic development by including meditation and value education in the educational curriculum. Whereas, under entrepreneurship curriculum, the school has been told to nurture the skills among students and groom them in entrepreneurial skills so that the children could be shaped into an entrepreneur rather than a job seeker when they step out of their schools.

