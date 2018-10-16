Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council with an aim to bolster spoken English among students of government schools in the national capital. The collaboration between Delhi government and the British Council can be seen a move to consolidate the educational cooperation.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council with an aim to bolster spoken English among students of government schools in the national capital. The collaboration between the Delhi government and the British Council will consolidate the educational cooperation, English language learning, youth skilling, as well as art and culture. The students from Mayur Vihar’s Sahodaya Kanya Vidyalaya were present when the MoU was signed by the deputy chief minister Sisodia and Director British Council India Alan Gemmell.

Addressing the media, Sisodia asserted that the British Council will teach not only students but also the teachers of all Delhi government schools so that the students will be provided with a quality education. Under the programme, students will be also provided with the classes on “cultural diversity and skill development”

In a statement issued by the Delhi government, it was noted that under the MoU, the Class 11 students of all Delhi government schools will be provided with the training for spoken English. The program will take 12,000 students who will receive 160 hours of the training. The statement also said that over 11,000 students have already been trained under the said programme in two phases.

Chairman of the British Council (Global) Christopher Rodrigues also praised the Delhi government for their efforts in the education sector. He also applauded the Arvind Kejriwal for bringing the Happiness Curriculum and multiplying the education budget.

The statement also highlighted another project that has been introduced to support gender equity in classrooms. The project dubbed as ‘Hanging Minds Changing Moves’ carries elements of dance and cricket in physical education classes. The project has already been introduced in three Delhi government schools and will be offered to other schools as well soon.

