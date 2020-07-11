All exams have been abolished in Universities that are run by the state government in Delhi. Students will be graded in accordance with their internal assessment and performance in past examinations.

Delhi government has cancelled all State-run University exams due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said that the performance of students will be evaluated by internal assessment and previously held exams. This decision applies only to the universities that are run by the state government. For universities that are under Central Government’s administration, there is no cancellation of final year exams as of now.

This only applies to state-controlled Universities, as such, Universities run by the central government, Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will still conduct the examinations. Students, teacher and parents had long since been speaking against educational institutions, demanding that they cancel their exams and grade students based upon their performance in earlier exams. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted few hours after this decision asking Prime Minister Modi to intervene and cancel final year exams.

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

As there has been no announcement by the central government, meaning that exams will be held in DU and JNU while cancelled in other Universities, the people protesting against their decision to conduct exams will only continue to do so with renewed vigour. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to cancel exams in DU and JNU as well.

Students rejoiced the news on social media, but not all are wholly satisfied, as exams will not be scrapped in Universities run by the central government. Hashtags such as StudentsLivesMatter, StudentsAgainstExams and CancelFinalYearExams are being run on social media, with the aim of getting the exams in all Universities cancelled.

