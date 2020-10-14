Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to come up with a system where students are able to change their names, surnames or other details in their class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates.

In a major relief to students, Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to come up with a system where students are able to change their names, surnames or other details in their class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates. The high court bench comprising of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the central board to take this suggestion as numerous petitions are being filed for these reliefs.

The bench felt that such limitations are not good for the institutions and the Board should be able to provide some space or columns which would enable students to make changes whenever they want. Even the High Court suggested to let the students change it as many times they want. It added that it is the students’ surnames and not the board hence they should have such relaxations.

The bench directed that in case of new changes in some corner or at the bottom of the certificate the initial details can be provided. The Court in reply to the CBSE counsel said one cannot certify the first identity and it is their job to publish it on the information furnished by the students and therefore they have to change as per requirements of the students.

Also Read: DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University announces first cut-off list, 100% for 3 UG courses in LSR

The court was hearing CBSE’s appeal against a single judge order of March which had directed to change the mother’s name of a student in her boards mark sheets and certificates.

Also Read: NEST Results 2020 Declared: Check details for downloading scorecard, eligibility and more