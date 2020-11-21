Jamia Millia Islamia University has been directed by the Delhi high court to give a law graduate his degree and other documents related to his education at the educational institution within a period of three days.

The Delhi high Court has directed the Jamia Millia Islamia University to give a law graduate his degree and other documents related to his education at the educational institution within a period of three days.

With these directions, a single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath had on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by Mohd Munis Siddique through advocates Harpreet Singh Hora and Himangi Kapoor with the grievance that the varsity has not given his marksheet, degree, etc.

“If any compliance is to be done by the petitioner the same shall be communicated by the respondent to the petitioner today itself. The respondent will ensure that necessary degree along with other documents begiven to the petitioner within three days thereafter,” the bench said.

Also read: Haryana: 83 students, 8 teachers test positive for Covid-19 after schools reopen

Also read: New quota for ‘wards of COVID warriors’ in MBBS, BDS seats under Central pool

Siddique had moved that court claiming that the varsity had not given his marksheet, degree and other documents due to which he is losing opportunities for higher education and employment despite making efforts for the same since July, 2020.

The plea said that the law graduate couldn’t get enrolled with the bar council due to acts of the university and the petitioner had to suffer loss because of the university’s fault. On final day of arguments, it was informed to the court that the university had only given marksheet, which was no use to the petitioner.

Also read: JMRC Admit Card 2020 Released: Know how to download @transport.rajasthan.gov.in