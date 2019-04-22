Delhi HC judicial translator admit card 2019: The admit cards for the recruitment exams for the post of the judicial translator has been released by the Delhi High Court (HC). The candidates who have filled the application form for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of Delhi High Court, delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi HC judicial translator admit card 2019: The Delhi High Court (HC) has issued the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the posts of the senior judicial translator. The candidates who have applied for the examination can get the admit cards by visiting the official website of Delhi High Court (HC), delhihighcourt.nic.in. The exam for the same will be held on April 28, 2019. A total number of 73 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam will be held in an offline format with the use of pen and paper. The selected candidates will be hired at grade B of the 7th Pay commission.

Steps to download the Delhi HC judicial translator admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Delhi High Court (HC), delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the job openings tab under the public notices section present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Tap the link saying admit card for a judicial translator.

Step 5: A PDF will open up, tap on the given link.

Step 6: Log in using the application number, email id and the date of birth.

Step 7: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the admit card.

Step 9: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you.

Examinees will be required to carry a copy of the print out of their admit card to the examination centre for security purposes without which any individual will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

About Delhi High Court:

The High Court of Delhi was founded on October 31, 1966. IT is authorized by the constitution of India. The retirement age of the judge of Delhi High court is 62 years. Currently, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court is Rajendra Menon. He is serving as the Chief Justice of Delhi High court since August 9, 2019.

