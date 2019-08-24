Delhi High Court Exam 2019: The Delhi High Court is willing to hire the candidates for Judicial services. Check out the eligibility and details here @delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Exam 2019: Th Delhi High Court has invited the application for judicial services posts. Total 45 posts are vacant, interest candidates can apply through its official website @delhihighcourt.nic.in on or before September 2. The exam will be conducted in two rounds i.e. preliminary exam and main exam.

The posts fall under three categories — General, SC, and ST. The number of vacancies for general category candidates is 31 which remarks 02 as backlog, 02 as fresh and 27 as anticipated. Therefore posts for Sc category candidates are 17 which remarks 12 as backlog and 05 as anticipated. And posts for ST category candidates are 27 for the backlog.

Out of 75 posts, seats are reserved for PwD candidates. The number of vacancies available is 8 where seats for PwD Autism category is 02 for the backlog. Seats for the locomotor category is 01 for the backlog. Seats for the blind is 3 which remarks 02 as backlog and o1 as anticipated. And seats for PwD is 02 for the backlog.

The categories for anticipated vacancies may undergo change as the same would depend upon the category of the officers of Delhi Judicial Service to be promoted and would be finalized only after officers are actually promoted.

Delhi High Court Exam 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before September 8. And all the applicant are advised to take a printout for further reference.

Delhi High Court Exam 2019: Eligibility

Candidates who are advocate can apply for the posts whereas no experience needed. Eligible age is 32 years and age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Delhi High Court Exam 2019: Application fee

For the general category, the fee is Rs 1,000.

For SC and ST category the fee is Rs 2,00.

