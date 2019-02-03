Delhi High Court Judicial service preliminary exam was held in the month of January from 13 to 17, 2019. The exam included General Knowledge, current affairs, constitution of India, evidence Act, limitation act, code of civil procedure, English language, Hindu marriage act, sales of goods act, arbitration law, Indian penal code specific relief act, transfer of property act, and negotiable instruments act.

Earlier this morning the Delhi High Court Judicial service released its revised result for its preliminary examination that was conducted from January 13 to January 17, 2019. The exam was held to fill in 147 vacant posts in judicial service. Earlier when the result was announced the court annulled the result and later released a revised merit list. A total of 12,415 applicants appeared for the Delhi High Court judicial service examination among which only 675 applicants have been shortlisted for the next rounds of the examination process.

The applicants can check their revised result from the official website of Delhi High Court, and the students who have been shortlisted for the next round can download their download their admit cards for the main examination from the official website of High court.

As per the official notification released by the Delhi High Court, the revised results are followed by revised answer keys, where 2 questions have been deleted and answer keys of 2 questions have been revised. As regards to the deleted question, one mark will be awarded to the student who have appeared for the Delhi High Court Judicial Service examination 2019 on January 13, 2019.

