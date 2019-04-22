Delhi High Court judicial translator admit card released: The recruitment exam for the same will be conducted on April 28, 2019. and the candidates can apply at http://delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court judicial translator admit card released: Admit cards for the post of senior judicial translator and judicial translator have been released by the Delhi High Court. The recruitment exam for the same will be conducted on April 28, 2019, and the candidates can apply at http://delhihighcourt.nic.in to sit for the exam A total of 73 vacancies are open for the aforementioned posts.

The exam will be written i.e, paper and pen based. Shortlisted candidates will be recruited for Grade B of the 7th Pay Commission.

Delhi High Court (HC) Judicial translator admit card 2019: Here’ s how to download

Go to the official website i.e. http://delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage. click the ‘Job Openings’ option mentioned under public notices Once you have clicked, you will be directed to a new page Click ‘Admit Card for judicial translator’ link A PDF will be displayed on your screen, click on the link given in it Log-in using application number, date of birth and email id You will get your admit card, download, take a print out and save it for future reference

Candidates should note that they are required to carry the copy of the admit card to the exam hall for security purpose without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam centre.

