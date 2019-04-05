Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant recruitment: The Delhi High Court has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam to be held for the posts of junior judicial assistant. The written exam for the same was held on February 24, 2019. The admit cards or call letters will contain the date, time and venue of the interview.

Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant recruitment: The admit card for the recruitment exam to be held for the post of junior judicial assistant has been published by the Delhi High Court (HC). the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit card from the official website of the Delhi High court, delhihighcourt.nic.in. The admit card or the call letter is for the interview round of the candidates. Those who have qualified the written exam held on February 24, 2019, will now appear for the interview round of the recruitment process. The admit cards or call letters will contain the date, time and venue of the interview.

Steps to download the Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Delhi High Court, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Tap the job openings option under the public notices section present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Tap on the link saying the Admit card for the junior judicial assistant post.

Step 5: A PDF will open up, Tap the link mentioned in the PDF.

Step 6: Log in using application number, date of birth and email id.

Step 7: The admit card or call letter of the candidate will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the admit card.

Step 9: Take a print of the admit card and keep it with you for future references.

The result for the Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant exam was announced on March 14, 2019. The candidates who had given the examination can check their results via the official website of Delhi High Court, delhihighcourt.nic.in. The cut-off for the candidates of general category is 48.75, for the candidates of SC and ST category, the cut-off is 42.50 and 35.25 respectively. for the candidates of the OBS category, the cut-off is 44.25.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More