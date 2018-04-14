Plagiarism cannot be tolerated by a professor and it can invite criminal action, the Delhi High Court said on Friday while hearing a PIL against a JNU professor accused of submitting a plagiarised thesis back in 2000. The court has sought an explanation from the accused professor by August 10, when the next court hearing in the matter will take place.

Delhi High Court on Friday said that plagiarism by a professor cannot be tolerated and if they indulge in such practices then criminal action can be taken against them. The court gave the order while it was hearing the plea against a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) associate professor who had allegedly submitted a plagiarised PhD thesis back in July, 2000. The High Court also directed the university to file a status report on the matter after assessing the allegations against the professor.

A two-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and comprising of Justice C Hari Shankar on Friday issued a notice to under-fire JNU professor SK Ishtiaque Ahmed and HRD Ministry. “Plagiarism cannot be tolerated by any professor. If they indulge in this kind of practice, criminal action can be taken against them,” the bench said. Acting Chief Justice Gita ordered the two entities to file their responses while also seeking an explanation from the professor by August 10, when the next court hearing in the matter will take place.

Delhi High Court was hearing a PIL filed by a JNU scholar Nadeem Akhtar, who claims that Ishtiaque Ahmed had submitted a plagiarised thesis when he was a research student at the university in 2000. Akhtar’s plea seeks order on barring the professor from administering any PhD or MPhil students. Nadeem Akhtar has also requested the court in his PIL to select him as an assistant or associate professor and nullify Ahmed’s PhD degree.

