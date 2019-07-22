Industrial Training Institute (ITI) has declared the seat allotment results 2019. Candidates can now check on the official website of ITI Delhi, itidelhiadmissions.nic.

The Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Delhi has released the seat allotment results 2019. Candidates can now check seat allotment list on the official website of ITI Delhi, itidelhiadmissions.nic.

The seat allotment will be released for those who have appeared in the merit list. IIT Delhi has declared the seat allotment result for one-year, two-year diploma courses admission across 19 ITIs with having 10292 seats.

Candidates will have to lock their seat to the respective institute before the deadline. Candidates need to pay the tuition fee to confirm their allotted seat. The candidates will have to report to the allotted ITI between July 23 to 25.

How to check Delhi ITI seat allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of Delhi ITI, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link for Delhi ITI admissions seat allotment results

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

Step 4: On submission, the allotment result will be displayed on the screen of the candidate

Step 5: Students need to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

In case, any seats are left vacant, the second allotment will be conducted from August 5 to 7 and the third counseling session will be conducted from August 19 to 21, 2019 and the third seat allotment result will be held on August 16.

