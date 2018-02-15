Delhi job fair 2018: Delhi government is all set for another job fair in New Delhi's Thyagraj stadium. The two-day job fair will provide around 15,237 job offers to the aspirants. In the last year 2017, 74 companies have visited the capital and 11,500 jobs were available this job fair 2018 will prove a mighty opportunity for the unemployed youth.

Aam Admi Party government under the Chief Ministership of Arvind Kejriwal has launched a Two-job fair that is going to be held from February 15 at New Delhi’s Thyagraj stadium. The two-day job fair will provide around 15,237 job offers to the aspirants; however, in this fair around 100 companies are expected to participate. This will be the third job fair organised by Delhi government. candidates are required to select job category according to their pursued qualification. In November 2017, 74 companies participated in the fair and 11,500 jobs were available. The timing of the Delhi job fair will be 11 am to 5 pm.

Registration methods for Delhi Job fair 2018:

Instructions given are required to follow carefully before submitting the fallow. Open the online link for job fair (www.jobfair.delhi.gov.in) or open the website of Directorate of Employment, Delhi (www.employment.delhigovt.nic.in) and click on job fair link. Job seekers registration form are required to be selected. Please enter all the necessary information, contact details, qualification details, experience details, skill details, languages known etc. Registration ID for vacant posts should be noted down, and the ID, will be sent on your mobile or email of job aspirant, click the submit button for final registration. Before submitting the form check all the spelling, and details. Department is not liable for user-generated details for verification. The field marked * are mandatory.

Job in Private sector: Delhi job fair 2018

Open the link for job fair in private sector(www.jobfair.delhi.gov.in)or (www.employment.delhigovt.nic.in. Click on vacancy if the aspirant wishes to apply “Click Here” option in the vacancy link. Applicant must make it sure before applying he/she is eligible for the vacant post. If the applicant is already registered then fill the 10-digit number in the text box, OTP will be sent to the applicant on the given mobile number which is to be filled in the given text box, after entering click the submit button. The given details of the candidate will be sent to employers request ID. As per the employer’s convenience in the fair the screening will be done according to that, the date, time, the venue will be sent by SMS. As per the requirement of the company, the employers can shortlist any job aspirant.

