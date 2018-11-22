Delhi Judicial Service recruitment 2018: The Delhi High Court has invited applications for the Delhi Judicial Service recruitment for 147 posts. The application process for the Delhi Judicial Service recruitment would begin today and the last date to submit the application form for the post is December 12. All interested candidates can register to appear for the examination @ delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi Judicial Service Recruitment 2018: The Delhi High Court has invited applications for the Delhi Judicial Service recruitment for 147 posts. The application process for the Delhi Judicial Service recruitment would begin today and the last date to submit the application form for the post is December 12. All interested candidates can register to appear for the examination @ delhihighcourt.nic.in, which is the official website of the Delhi High Court. The examination for the post will have objective type/ multiple type questions and will be held on January 13 next year.

Eligibility for Delhi Judicial Service Recruitment 2018:

The candidates who wish to apply for the post should be practising as an Advocate in India or should be qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under Advocates Act, 1961.

Selection procedure for Delhi Judicial Service Recruitment 2018:

The exam for the post will be conducted in three parts (1) Preliminary Examination, (2) Main written examination, (3) Viva-voca

Important dates for the Delhi Judicial Service recruitment:

1. The application process will begin from November 22

2. All interested candidates can apply for the post before December 22

3. The last date to make payment to appear in the examination will be December 22.

4. The Preliminary examination (Objective type) will take place on January 13

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi High Court at www. delhihighcourt.nic.in for all regular updates and further details regarding the qualification, age limit and experience.

