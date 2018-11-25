Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2018: The submission of applications for the upcoming Judicial Services Exam 2018 has been extended by the High Court of Delhi. Candidates can now submit their applications till December 12, 2018.

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2018: The High Court of Delhi has changed the last date for submission of applications for the upcoming Judicial Services Exam 2018 which has been notified through an letter released on the official website of the High Court. Also, the number of vacancies which was earlier said to be 50 has now been increased to 147, as per the notification on the official website. All the candidates who wish to apply for the same can now fill up the application form on the prescribed format and submit the same on or before the closure of the process.

According to reports, the last date for submission of the applications as been scheduled for December 12, 2018. Candidates need to log into the official website to apply for the Judicial Service Examination. It has also been said that the papers of the examination will have Objective Type questions and the Judicial Service Preliminary Examination is going to be conducted on January 13, 2019. Only those who qualify the Prelims examination will be allowed to sit for the Mains examination and later followed by viva voce. Candidates will be selected purely on merit basis.

Moreover, candidates must note that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria before applying through the official website. The eligibility criteria, age limit, and other necessary information has been shared on the official website of the High Court. Meanwhile, the application process for the recruitment examination has already started from November 22, 2018.

How to Apply for Delhi Judicial Service Recruitment Examination 2018?

All the candidates willing to apply must fill the application in the prescribed format through the official website of High Court of Delhi i.e. at delhihighcourt.nic.in from November 22, 2018 till the closure of the application process on December 22, 2018

Application fee to be submitted while filling up the form online:

General Category – Rs 1000

SC/ST/PWD – Rs 200

