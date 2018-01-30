Delhi Metro recruitment 2018: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMCR) has announced vacancy for all the executive and non-executive posts. There are a total of 1896 seats available for the post of the engineers, managers, mechanics, electricians and many more.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMCR) has announced its vacancy for all the executive and non-executive posts. There are a total of 1896 seats available for the post of the engineers, managers, mechanics, electricians and many more. All the criteria need the minimum qualification in diploma or undergraduates in the B.Tech field from any government recognised University /Institute. The forms for the registration will be available from January 27 and will continue till February 26. The payment for the registration will be made online till the last day of the registration. The designated candidates will be working on the DMCR projects that are running in different parts of the country.

All the candidates who are willing to apply for the DMRC posts need to have the minimum to maximum qualification required by DMRC to fit into its many posts. The registered candidates will have to face the CBT and GD/interview.

The following is the eligibility criteria for DMRC recruitment for the 1896 posts for 2018:

Assistant Manager-141

Assistant Programmer-9

Legal Assistant-4

Office Assistant-14

Store Assistant-13

Junior Engineer-645

The Legal Assistant should have an LLB degree from a government-recognised college with minimum 50% marks. Whereas the other post for the assistant should have pursed BA/BSc/BCom and 3 years of engineering diploma from a government recognised University/Institute.

Fire Inspector-10

The candidates should have pursed BSc degree from a government-recognised university/institute and have a minimum experience of 1 year of fire safety course.

Fittrer-178, Mechanic-563, Maintenance Electrician-317

The candidates should have pursed ITI in the relevant trade from a government-recognised University

Librarian-2

The candidates should have pursed BLib with minimum 60% of CGPA from a government-recognised university/institute.

Interested applicants can visit and apply at the official website: Delhi MetroRail.Com. The registration begins from 27 January 2018 and ends on 26 February 2018. The selected employee will be hired to work in DMRC directly or in any projects of DMRC that are being carried out in any part of the country.